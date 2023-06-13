Temperatures are slowly dropping through the 80s Tuesday evening after another day of mid 90s. Expect more of that as we go through the next few days.

There are some indications that we see some of the storms to the north sneak into the area Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. This would be mainly north of I-10. Gusty winds and lightning would be local threats.

In general though the heat will be the big story with mid 90s through the rest of the week. Overnight lows only drop into the 70s.

We might get even hotter by the weekend with mid to upper 90s across the area.