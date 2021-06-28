A few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, but is more rain on the way?

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All week, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with a threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were dealing with earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 87° 77°

Saturday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 84° 76°

Sunday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

78°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

79°

7 AM
Showers
42%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
39%
81°

83°

9 AM
Showers
37%
83°

84°

10 AM
Rain
62%
84°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
82°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

