Overall it is a dry Memorial Day afternoon with just a few spotty showers in the northern half of the area. This is with the sea breeze that we see develop during the typical summer pattern. These will fade after sunset but be very spotty for the area as a whole so most of you will stay dry.

Tuesday will be the same story. Look for just a handful of showers with upper 80s.

Humidity will increase just a little by the middle of the week. Right now most days will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. The week looks to be mainly a dry one as well with the best chance of seeing showers and storms coming on Thursday.