NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain chances will be pretty small over the next few days unless you are along the coastal areas of southeast Louisiana. However through the rest of the day Thursday we will have a chance for a few showers to sneak inland close to I-10. Don’t expect anything in northern areas. Rain chances will stay high along the coast and offshore Friday but drop down inland.

We will be warm and dry for the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s Friday, then around 90-92 through the weekend. Expect overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

It looks like another front moves through with lower humidity by Sunday and early next week, but no major fall front with cooler weather anytime soon.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts