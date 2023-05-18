Temperatures will stay warm Thursday afternoon with mid to upper 80s through the day. Look for a few showers and storms to pop up as we go through the evening. This activity will be fairly isolated but has a chance to develop as daytime heating continues to build.

Expect another mostly dry day on Friday with upper 80s for most of the area. A weak front moving through Saturday could produce a few isolated storms but nothing major in terms of rain chances. In general it will remain mostly dry through the weekend and hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

It does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by Sunday.