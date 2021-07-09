A drier weekend ahead but storms still expected…

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Keep in mind the ground is very saturated from all the rain recently so any heavy downpours that don’t move out quickly can lead to street flooding. This will especially be possible in the metro New Orleans area. 

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 79°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 79°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
87°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

