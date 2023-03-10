A cold front moving through the region Friday afternoon is bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. That will allow temperatures to drop more overnight with most of the area seeing the mid to upper 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

On Sunday we see the warm air surge back ahead of a strong cold front coming in overnight Sunday night. Expect mid 80s across the area. That front moves through by Monday morning and that finally brings more of a substantial pattern change to the area. Most of next week will see highs in the 60s