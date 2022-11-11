We have nice weather sticking around through the rest of your Veterans Day but after that things change in a big way to start the weekend.

The big change will come with a strong cold front early Saturday. We will likely see a few showers moving through Saturday morning but the bigger impact will be the temperatures. Rain chances will be higher the farther west you go.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and struggle to get to 60 on Sunday. Look for lows in the 30s to the north of I-12 Sunday morning.

Another rain chance comes in early next week and temperatures look to stay quite chilly for a while at this point.