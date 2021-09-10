A cool Saturday morning on the way with plenty of sun in the afternoon

We are in the midst of some beautiful mid-September weather with low humidity and clear conditions. This is going to last another 24-36 hours before changes move back in.

For tonight look for another round of cool and refreshing temperatures by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s north with the upper 60s to low 70s south. It will feel amazing during the early morning time frame.

We warm back into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon with dry air and plenty of sun. Chances start to move back in on Sunday. A tropical wave will move into the western Gulf and bring moisture up into our area. This will mean rain chances come back Sunday afternoon and stay with us through at least Wednesday.

That wave currently has a high chance of development over the next 5 days from the Hurricane Center. Right now it does not look like we will see any direct impacts from the system, but we will likely see several days of rain chances and some of that could be locally heavy.