The light rain falling across the area Friday afternoon will be pushing away to the southeast over the next few hours. This will leave us with dry conditions through the night. However clouds will take longer to move out and we will not fully clear until very early Saturday morning.

Overall the big story will be the cold over the next couple of nights. We will likely stay above a hard freeze but most of the area will see a light freeze.

Look for upper 20s to the by Saturday morning with low to mid 30s south.

The weekend will start chilly. Most of the day Saturday will be spent in the 40s with highs around 50-52. The good news is it will be sunny. Saturday night will be cold again and we will see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon warms up a bit with mid 50s, and we stay in the 50s for a couple of afternoons to start the week.