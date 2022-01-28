Skies will stay clear as we head through the evening hours with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 with higher gusts. Look for temperatures to fall through the 40s over the next few hours.

Tonight will be the coldest over the next few as we see upper 20s to the north and low to mid 30s to the south by Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for part of the south shore as temperatures drop below freezing. That will also happen on the north shore but these are areas that may not have had a freeze with the last cold shot.

The weekend will be sunny but we start of cool on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s and it will take a while for that to happen. After that Sunday looks very nice with low 60s by the afternoon.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now it looks like rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday into Wednesday.