A chilly Wednesday morning ahead of us as we move closer to Turkey Day

Another cool night is on the way before we start to see a warming trend over the next couple of days. Look for lows in the low 40s for most of the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi. A couple of the usual cold air spots could briefly dip into the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks like a warmer day with afternoon highs in the low 70s. A few clouds will begin to move in as well but it should be a pleasant day. We will see mid-70s on Thanksgiving with more clouds through the day.

The next cold front comes in late Thursday night and early Friday morning. There won’t be a lot of moisture with this so rain looks spotty. We will see another shot of cooler air though as highs only reach the low 60s Friday and more 30s will be possible by Saturday morning.