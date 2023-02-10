Rain continues to taper off across most of the area Friday evening. We still have the chance for a few light showers, especially on the south shore, but overall this will be more of a nuisance than anything. Bundle up as temperatures will be staying in the low 50s.

The whole pattern really slows down through the next day or so while we wait for an upper low to swing through on Saturday. The more unpleasant day comes Saturday as this system moves overhead. Look for temperatures struggling to reach 50 for the afternoon with a few showers as well. This will be a very cold rain along with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Sunday morning. Most of the area will stay above freezing but a few spots could get down to 32 up to the north. We finally get some sun on Sunday with temperatures topping out around 60.