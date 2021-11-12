A chilly Saturday morning in store for us!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A much cooler weekend is on the way as another cold front moves through overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this evening ahead of the front. After the front moves through expect temperatures to fall and winds to pick up out of the north. This should be after midnight into early Saturday morning. 

Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south by early Saturday. Temperatures will not warm much though through the day and struggle to reach 60 by the afternoon. We will see breezy conditions through the day as well with clear skies. 

The coldest morning of the season so far looks to be Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s to the north with isolated frost possible. Expect low 40s south. After that look for a sunny Sunday in the upper 60s. 

We will stay dry into early next week as temperatures continue to warm up. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 68° 52°

Saturday

59° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 47°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 67° 53°

Monday

72° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 72° 57°

Tuesday

76° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 66°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 64°

Thursday

74° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

9 PM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

11 PM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

12 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

3 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News