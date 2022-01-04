A chilly one today as we prepare for next big warm-up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we have been waking up in the 30s! Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings remained in effect until 10AM. Pets and plants won’t need to be inside again tonight.

Tonight, anticipate 40s or 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants at that point.

Once again, a warmer forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 51°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 51°

Wednesday

67° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 67° 61°

Thursday

72° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 41°

Friday

57° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 57° 52°

Saturday

74° / 69°
Rain
Rain 69% 74° 69°

Sunday

77° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 77° 56°

Monday

59° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Clear
2%
54°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

52°

8 PM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
51°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
53°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
53°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
55°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
55°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
56°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
60°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News