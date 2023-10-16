NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Much cooler and drier air has moved into the region in the wake of a strong cold front over the weekend.

Temperatures will start out chilly tomorrow in the mid 40s for the Northshore while those south of Lake Pontchartrain see upper 40s to mid 50s. A gradual warm-up is expected with highs topping out in the low 70s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s are likely Wednesday and Thursday with low 80s returning by the Friday.

Daily rain chances are pretty much zero through Thursday with only a slight chance of a shower on Friday as a front moves through. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

