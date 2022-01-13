A calm and clear setup for tonight

Skies will stay clear tonight as temperatures once again turn cooler by Friday morning. However, it will not be as chilly as what we saw earlier today. Look for lows Friday to drop to around 40 north with mid to upper 40s south. A few spots could briefly drop into the upper 30s in the colder areas. 

Another beautiful day is on the way for Friday. Temperatures will once again warm into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun. Look for a bit more of a breeze through the day. 

The forecast is still pretty much unchanged for the weekend. We will see a cold front come through on Saturday. That will bring a band of showers and storms across the area. Highs will be around 70 out ahead of the front and possibly low 70s if it slows down a bit. 

Behind that look for another big surge of winter. Winds will be very blustery Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures struggling to get back to 50 on Sunday afternoon. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 49°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 49°

Friday

68° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 55°

Saturday

67° / 39°
Rain
Rain 73% 67° 39°

Sunday

49° / 40°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 4% 49° 40°

Monday

56° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 43°

Tuesday

64° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 64° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
2%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
6%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
6%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
6%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
6%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
6%
50°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
52°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
61°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

Interactive Radar

