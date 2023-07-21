NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures are hot again Friday evening and once again it will be another hot night. It’s going to be hot through Saturday afternoon. Look for lows in the upper 70s to low 80s tonight but it will take a while for the heat index to drop below 90.

Another heat advisory is in effect through Saturday with the rain chances moving in after we see mid to upper 90s. Right now that looks to happen late in the day and then again on Sunday. By Sunday more clouds and rain will be enough to break the hold of the heat from the week. This will continue into Monday before we start to heat up again after that.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.