It looks like a better chance of rain across the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, although that doesn’t mean for everybody. Right now expect two different chances. The first will come with some isolated daytime heating showers and storms in the afternoon, and the second with a band of showers coming from the north later in the evening. Overall though a good portion of the day will be rain free but still with quite a bit of cloud cover.

The pattern then shifts into a stubborn upper low spinning around the northern Gulf Thursday through the weekend. There is still some question as to where this sets up. If it’s far enough to the east we likely won’t see much rain at all. Right now it looks like it’s close enough though to see hit or miss showers and a few storms Thursday through Saturday. Again not a washout by any stretch.

After that it is starting to look like we could see our first airmass change of the season by early next week. However this is still 6-8 days out so we are still in that way and see mode at the moment.