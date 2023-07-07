Once again cloud cover has held the daytime heating in check this afternoon and has also limited storm coverage. Look for spotty storms through the evening north of I-12 and in southern MS. Temperatures will continue in the 80s through the evening.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

It looks like a bit more widespread chance of rain by early next wee