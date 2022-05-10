Temperatures will drop down a bit more tonight into early Wednesday with low to mid 60s north and mid to upper 60s south. Look for another day of sun and warm temperatures on Wednesday as we warm back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The next rain chance is set for Thursday afternoon. An area of low pressure that is spinning off the east coast will be drifting west over the next few days. This will bring a bit more moisture overhead and little disturbances that can cause rain. The first chance will be with scattered showers and storms on Thursday.

After that it looks like a summertime type patter for the weekend. It won’t rain everyday where you are and will not be a washout by any means, but we will see afternoon showers and storms pop up on Friday through Sunday afternoon. This will keep daytime highs a bit lower with mid to upper 80s.