A bit gloomy for your Friday

Rain chances will continue through the day on Friday. Right now it looks like scattered showers will be moving around the area with embedded downpours. Most of this rain does not look to be too heavy.

Because of the clouds and the rain being earlier we will likely stay below 90 for the day. Look for upper 80s for highs.

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.