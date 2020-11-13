A big cold front is on the way

The weekend will start warm but end much cooler as a big cold front sweeps across the middle of the country.

The weekend will start warm but end much cooler as a big cold front sweeps across the middle of the country. Look for a cool morning Saturday before temperatures rebound quickly.

Winds will turn more southeasterly Saturday which will help that humidity to build back in as well. Look for low 80s Saturday afternoon with lows only in the 60s that night.

Sunday will be a warm day overall but see changes move in by the end of it. Expect a cold front to move through early afternoon. This will be a mainly dry front although a couple of spotty showers will be possible.

Once the front passes through the humidity will drop big time for early next week as much cooler air filters in. Most of next week will see lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the low 70s. That means beautiful fall weather is on the way.

In the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Iota. That system is forecast to become a major storm before making landfall along the Nicaragua and Honduras border. This storm will continue moving west across Central America and not be a threat to the U.S.

