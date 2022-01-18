A beautiful Tuesday ahead

Weather

A nice afternoon is on the way as we get back into the low to mid 60s through the day. Look for just a few areas of clouds through the afternoon. Overall it will be a nice day. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Look for mid 70s with more more clouds.

After that things go downhill for the second half of the week. We will see rain moving in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. With that rain will be a cold front that brings falling temperatures to the area through the day Thursday.

Rain chances will continue on Friday as another system moves through. The big question is will we see any wintry precipitation. Right now it is very fringe for areas north of I-10. It’s possible the cold air moves in quick enough to see a little bit of sleet or freezing rain on the northern edge of the precip, but that chance looks small overall. However it is worth following as details continue to get worked out with the forecast models.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 65° 56°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 58°

Thursday

61° / 34°
AM Rain
AM Rain 80% 61° 34°

Friday

41° / 33°
Rain
Rain 79% 41° 33°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 48° 36°

Sunday

51° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 40°

Monday

55° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 55° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
58°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
61°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

Interactive Radar

