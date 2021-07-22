A beautiful summer forecast on tap for Friday morning!

Summer is back in a big way to round out the week as rain chances are much lower than they have been recently. This time of year that means more heat and that will be the case the next few days.

Expect just spotty showers or storms for Friday with the daytime heating. We are only going to see a handful of these popping up. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still just localized cells that likely won’t be enough to provide widespread relief from the heat.