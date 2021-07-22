A beautiful summer forecast on tap for Friday morning!

Weather

Summer is back in a big way to round out the week as rain chances are much lower than they have been recently. This time of year that means more heat and that will be the case the next few days. 

Expect just spotty showers or storms for Friday with the daytime heating. We are only going to see a handful of these popping up. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still just localized cells that likely won’t be enough to provide widespread relief from the heat. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 79°

Friday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 79°

Monday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 91° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 PM
Clear
2%
84°

84°

12 AM
Clear
2%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
3%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
4%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

6 AM
Clear
15%
80°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
17%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
83°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
86°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

