NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another fall cold front is on the way this weekend and it will bring significantly cooler air to the region by Sunday and Monday. Ahead of the front look for highs around 80 on Saturday. The front will push through midday bringing some breezy conditions with it for the afternoon. The cooler air really starts to move in Saturday night.

Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 70s Sunday with even some upper 60s Monday. Look for lows in the 40s and 50s for several nights. At this point no real rain chance unitl maybe next Friday.

