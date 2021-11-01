A beautiful Monday night in store for us!

Happy All Saints’ Day after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Highs on Sunday reached the 70s again! Sunny and 75 is your forecast for this afternoon! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper-40s or 50s will be the theme with mid-50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when you were enjoying trick-or-treating! Another gorgeous forecast for the first of this new month is on its way as we welcome November!