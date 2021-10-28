A beautiful fall weekend ahead of us!

Fall is back in a big way across the area and that is going to continue through the weekend. Look for periods of clouds overnight as winds stay breezy. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 50s to low 60s across the area by Friday morning.

Friday will be cool and breezy with scattered clouds. Temperatures only warm into the upper 60s. Dry air will be in place through the weekend which means cool and pleasant nights. Expects lows near 50 to the north Saturday and even some upper 40s by Sunday morning with mid to upper 50s south.

Beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend with low to mid-70s and sun each day. Halloween should feel great and the weather through the evening will be very pleasant.