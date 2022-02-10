Temperatures Thursday afternoon are running in the upper 60s for a good portion of the area and that will continue through late afternoon. After that we will drop into the 50s later this evening but at a much slower pace for that drop than the past couple of days.

Look for a warmer night with lows only down into the 40s for most of the area by Friday morning.

Afternoon highs on Friday through Saturday will move into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows will be dropping only into the 40s.

Look for an increase in clouds on Saturday as a front moves through. It’s not totally out of the question we see a brief shower with that but it will be mainly dry. That front will bring a brief shot of winter weather again on Sunday into Monday.