A line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms continues moving east across the area Thursday evening. The heaviest activity is in southern Mississippi and will mostly stay north of the area. Look for this rain to come to an end across the area by midnight at the latest.

Colder air is still farther to the northwest behind the cold front. That front will take a few more hours to move across the area.

After that much cooler weather moves in tonight and for Friday. Winds will switch around to the north behind the front with temperatures dropping to around 40 by tomorrow morning to the north with mid to upper 40s to the south.

Friday looks breezy with low to mid 50s through the day which means you will want to have the jackets out at the parades tomorrow night.

The weekend looks good with low 60s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Saturday night will still be on the cool side but the good news is no rain through the weekend.