Temperatures are running in the mid 30s across most of the area Friday evening at the 9PM hour. These numbers really haven’t dropped a whole lot from earlier today though with most areas not even reaching 40. Winds are out of the north still around 10-15 which is making it feel even colder. Wind chill values are in the 20s across the area.

Overall the big story will be the cold over the next couple of nights. We will likely stay above a hard freeze but most of the area will see a light freeze. Skies will be clearing overnight.

Look for upper 20s to the north by Saturday morning with low to mid 30s south.

The weekend will start chilly. Most of the day Saturday will be spent in the 40s with highs around 50-52. The good news is it will be sunny. Saturday night will be cold again and we will see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon warms up a bit with mid 50s, and we stay in the 50s for a couple of afternoons to start the week.