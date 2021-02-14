9AM Sunday: Bitter cold and wintry weather early week

The chance for ice along with bitter cold temperatures continues to increase for the area on Monday and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the western part of the area with a Winter Weather Advisory posted just west of the New Orleans metro area.

A Winter Storm Warning means that the potential for dangerous winter weather is high. In this case we are talking sleet and freezing rain for areas within the warning. This will mean dangerous road conditions as well as ice accumulation on trees and power lines which could lead to power outages.

Lower amounts of ice are possible within the advisory area but still enough where travel could be impacted on elevated bridges and overpasses.

After the precipitation moves out very cold air moves in. Most of the area will see a hard freeze, and a Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for Monday night. This will likely be upgraded to a warning on Monday.

This means the potential for damage to exposed pipes and faucets. You will need to cover those along with any plants for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the mid to upper teens north to the low to mid 20s south.

Temperatures will stay cold on Tuesday and the more significant areas of ice could last through the day.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season