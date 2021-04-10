9AM Saturday: Severe forecast for WGNO viewing area has ended!

After a very active start to today across the southeast region on radar, our severe weather threat has now ended.

All tornado as well as flood watches or warnings have been cancelled, so some great news there. Special Marine Warnings do remain in effect off Louisiana’s coast.

Rain in your neighborhood continues now but will end shortly. Our forecast for late afternoon improves greatly.

There are area-wide reports mentioning hail plus tree damage. This is something we collect survey information on all day today, assessing as more come through.

Yet another stormy week we have coming up after Sunday’s quick lull! Keep up, updates remain available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 63°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 61°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 77° 68°

Wednesday

70° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 70° 62°

Thursday

74° / 65°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 74° 65°

Friday

76° / 66°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
63°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
68°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

71°

1 AM
Clear
6%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
4%
67°

65°

5 AM
Clear
4%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
4%
64°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
64°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
65°

Interactive Radar

