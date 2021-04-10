9AM Saturday: Severe forecast for WGNO viewing area has ended!

After a very active start to today across the southeast region on radar, our severe weather threat has now ended.



All tornado as well as flood watches or warnings have been cancelled, so some great news there. Special Marine Warnings do remain in effect off Louisiana’s coast.

Rain in your neighborhood continues now but will end shortly. Our forecast for late afternoon improves greatly.

There are area-wide reports mentioning hail plus tree damage. This is something we collect survey information on all day today, assessing as more come through.

Yet another stormy week we have coming up after Sunday’s quick lull! Keep up, updates remain available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight!

