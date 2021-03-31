9:45PM Wednesday: Windy and cooler tonight

Winds continue to pick up behind a cold front that moved through earlier this evening. The last batches of rain continue to move southeast of the area. That rain helped to create strong wind gusts as they moved through. However we will continue to see strong winds overnight. Because of that a wind advisory is in effect.

Look for winds in the 20s with gusts in the 30s at times.

We will also see much cooler temperatures tonight.

Look for lows in the low to mid 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south. Even colder temperatures will move in by Friday morning with some areas in the mid 30s.

