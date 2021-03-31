9:45PM Wednesday: Windy and cooler tonight

Weather

Winds continue to pick up behind a cold front that moved through earlier this evening. The last batches of rain continue to move southeast of the area. That rain helped to create strong wind gusts as they moved through. However we will continue to see strong winds overnight. Because of that a wind advisory is in effect.

Look for winds in the 20s with gusts in the 30s at times.

We will also see much cooler temperatures tonight.

Look for lows in the low to mid 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south. Even colder temperatures will move in by Friday morning with some areas in the mid 30s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 59° 51°

Thursday

63° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 46°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 70° 57°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 71° 58°

Monday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 74° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
58°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
57°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

Interactive Radar

