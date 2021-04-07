9:45PM Wednesday: Storms on the way later tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A line of storms will be moving through the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

The level 2 threat area has been extended further south. This means a little better chance of a severe storm. The most likely area though is still north of I-10.

Storms will move into the I-55 corridor around 2 AM. These will continue moving east/southeast through the early morning hours.

These storms will end by mid to late morning Thursday and we will see a break in the rain chances. However scattered showers come back Friday with another widespread threat of heavy rain by Saturday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 68°

Thursday

80° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 80° 71°

Friday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 84° 72°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 66°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 80° 66°

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
72°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
71°

70°

4 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
70°

70°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
89%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
70°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

69°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
69°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

Interactive Radar

