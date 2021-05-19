9:45PM Wednesday: Quiet for now but rain chances continue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We will continue to watch for the locally heavy rainfall potential through Thursday. Right now it looks like that threat is shifting more west over the next couple of days.

However a large line of storms off the Texas coast could move far enough east to bring heavy rain and flooding back into the area. This will definitely need to be watched overnight.

Strong winds out of the east and southeast will continue through the rest of the week leading to the threat of flooding outside the levee system. A coastal flood advisory and warning are in effect for the coastal areas through early Saturday. While not a major issue, tide levels of 1-2 feet above normal will be possible.

A flash flood watch continues through Thursday evening. Heaviest activity will likely be farther west of our area. Look for low 80s tomorrow and Friday and then mid to upper 80s with dry conditions over the weekend.

Wednesday

74° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 74° 72°

Thursday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 77° 74°

Friday

80° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 80° 72°

Saturday

80° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 69°

Sunday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 71°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 86° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 86° 73°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
76°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
75°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

75°

9 PM
Showers
44%
75°

