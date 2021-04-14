9:45PM Wednesday: Lingering storms this evening

A few storms continue to move across the central part of the area this evening. The zone is running right along and between of the I-10/12 corridor. These storms will produce gusty winds and heavy rain. These will be ending by midnight.

After that look for yet another band of heavy rain to move through on Thursday. This one will be a little earlier in the day than the past couple that we have seen. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy rain which leads to street flooding. However a slight chance still remains of some strong wind gusts or small hail.

Rain chances stay on the high side through Friday, although most likely more scattered in nature than what we have seen the past couple of days.

