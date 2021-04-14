9:45PM Wednesday: Lingering storms this evening

A few storms continue to move across the central part of the area this evening. The zone is running right along and between of the I-10/12 corridor. These storms will produce gusty winds and heavy rain. These will be ending by midnight.

After that look for yet another band of heavy rain to move through on Thursday. This one will be a little earlier in the day than the past couple that we have seen. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy rain which leads to street flooding. However a slight chance still remains of some strong wind gusts or small hail.

Rain chances stay on the high side through Friday, although most likely more scattered in nature than what we have seen the past couple of days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 66° 65°

Thursday

72° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 72° 66°

Friday

70° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 68°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 73° 59°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 72° 58°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 71° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 74° 61°

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
65%
70°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
67°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

69°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
69°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
70°

