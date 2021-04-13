9:45PM Tuesday: Windy for now and more storms tomorrow

Winds are still gusty this evening in the 30s and 40s. This trend will continue through early morning and a wind advisory is in effect.

Rain continues to taper off and we will not be seeing too much through the rest of the night. However another round of heavy rain and storms is on the way Wednesday. This will be similar to what we have seen recently.

This system will likely not be quite as strong as the one on Tuesday, however we could still see hail and gusty winds.

Right now we have a level 1 threat of severe weather. Keep in mind that was also the case Monday evening for today’s storms so it definitely means severe weather will be possible.

Most likely the biggest issue over the next couple of days will be that flooding potential. It won’t take much additional rain to lead to flash flooding. Be careful and as always avoid driving through flooded roads.

