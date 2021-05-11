9:45PM Tuesday: Storms moving in again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms are firing up along a stalled front near the coast and just inland Tuesday evening. A bigger batch of rain is out to the west and will be moving through overnight.

This area will move through overnight with what looks to be another heavy round of rain. Expect most of that to move through after midnight. Street flooding will certainly be possible.

After that things should taper off during the mid morning on Wednesday. It looks like we will see another round of rain by the afternoon time frame. This will likely be less intense than earlier in the day but could still include heavy downpours.

It still looks like a front moves through on Thursday morning bringing with it drier air and lower humidity into the weekend. It should be very nice to end the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 71°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 74° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 78° 67°

Thursday

74° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 74° 63°

Friday

77° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 66°

Saturday

80° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 69°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Monday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
65%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

72°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
73°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

74°

1 PM
Showers
58%
74°

76°

2 PM
Showers
49%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
52%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
47%
77°

78°

5 PM
Showers
54%
78°

76°

6 PM
Light Rain
64%
76°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News