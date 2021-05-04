9:45PM Tuesday: Storms continuing with heavy rain threat

The overall threat for severe weather has ended but the chance for locally heavy rain continues. Showers and storms behind the main line will persist overnight into Wednesday as they slowly sink to the south.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the northern half of the area overnight.

Look for the line of storms to fire back up on the south shore tomorrow. This could lead to locally heavy rain as well before the front pushes through by Thursday.

After that we will see pleasant conditions for the end of the week.

Tuesday

72° / 72°
Rain
Rain 0% 72° 72°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 68°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 66°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 75°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 75°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

74°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
75°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
77°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
74°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
74°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

