9:45PM Tuesday: Storms continuing with heavy rain threat

The overall threat for severe weather has ended but the chance for locally heavy rain continues. Showers and storms behind the main line will persist overnight into Wednesday as they slowly sink to the south.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the northern half of the area overnight.

Look for the line of storms to fire back up on the south shore tomorrow. This could lead to locally heavy rain as well before the front pushes through by Thursday.

After that we will see pleasant conditions for the end of the week.