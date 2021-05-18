9:45PM Tuesday: Quiet tonight but more rain ahead

It looks like we will stay mostly dry tonight with just a few spotty showers at times. However it looks like later tomorrow morning into the afternoon is when we see our next round of locally heavy rain. The line currently to the west in Texas will likely move east into our area producing more storms.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday evening due to the already saturated ground. Any heavy rain could easily cause localized street flooding.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday morning before we start to dry out.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next couple of days before we start to warm into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend