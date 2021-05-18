9:45PM Tuesday: Quiet tonight but more rain ahead

Weather

It looks like we will stay mostly dry tonight with just a few spotty showers at times. However it looks like later tomorrow morning into the afternoon is when we see our next round of locally heavy rain. The line currently to the west in Texas will likely move east into our area producing more storms.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday evening due to the already saturated ground. Any heavy rain could easily cause localized street flooding.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday morning before we start to dry out.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next couple of days before we start to warm into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend

Tuesday

75° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 78° 74°

Thursday

79° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 79° 74°

Friday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 80° 72°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 82° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 87° 71°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
77°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
76°

76°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
76°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
74°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
76°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

75°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

