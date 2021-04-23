9:45PM: Tornado Watch now in effect for northern areas

A tornado watch is in effect now for areas along and north of I-12 until 4AM Saturday. This means you need to have a way to be woken up overnight if a warning is issued for your area.

The most recent forecast models still keep most of the activity north of the Mississippi border. However we could see a wave of stronger storms pass by around 2-3 AM that contain severe weather.

Conditions will be favorable for any storm that develops enough intensity to become severe.

After that things will be quiet through around sunrise. However it looks like another line of storms will move through around late morning.

These storms would likely have a chance to produce heavy rain and hail.