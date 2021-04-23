9:45PM: Tornado Watch now in effect for northern areas

A tornado watch is in effect now for areas along and north of I-12 until 4AM Saturday. This means you need to have a way to be woken up overnight if a warning is issued for your area.

The most recent forecast models still keep most of the activity north of the Mississippi border. However we could see a wave of stronger storms pass by around 2-3 AM that contain severe weather.

Conditions will be favorable for any storm that develops enough intensity to become severe.

After that things will be quiet through around sunrise. However it looks like another line of storms will move through around late morning.

These storms would likely have a chance to produce heavy rain and hail.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 71°

Saturday

83° / 62°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 83° 62°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 61°

Monday

81° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 82° 72°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
8%
80°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
8%
79°

77°

8 PM
Clear
18%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
12%
75°

75°

10 PM
Clear
7%
75°

