9:45PM Thursday: Staying warm another night

A nice evening out there on your Thursday with a breeze and clear skies will continue with mostly clear conditions overnight and lows in the 70s.

Some changes move in tomorrow though as a little front gets draped over the area. This will lead to more cloud cover and the chance for some rain.

Right now the showers look hit or miss by the afternoon and the evening. However some storms with locally heavy downpours could occur.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down some through the day on Friday. Look for low 80s through the day.

Right now Saturday still looks mostly dry with rain chances going back up for the day on Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 73°

Friday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 81° 72°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 82° 76°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
75°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
22%
77°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

