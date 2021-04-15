9:45PM Thursday: More rain tomorrow

Weather
Posted: / Updated:


Rain will hold off through most of the night and with a little clearing we should see pleasant and cooler conditions by Friday morning. Look for mid to upper 50s for lows in the northern half of the area with low to mid 60s to the south.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-18.jpg

However the break in the rain will not last as another round moves in by Friday afternoon. Look for this batch to begin moving up from the southwest by early afternoon.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-58.jpg

The main difference from the past few events will be the fact that this actually moves north and stays there as opposed to coming across the area from the northwest to the southeast. This will put the focus for the heaviest rain along and north of I-12 and in southern Mississippi.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-22.jpg

The threat for severe weather looks lower than the past few days but additional heavy rain is possible. Flash flooding could occur very quickly due to the saturated ground. Please stay aware of weather conditions through Friday night.

Showers will be more hit or miss on Saturday and then we finally clear out by Sunday.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest and download the new WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 65°

Friday

70° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 70° 67°

Saturday

72° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 72° 60°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 58°

Monday

73° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 73° 61°

Tuesday

75° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
67°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

6 AM
Showers
49%
67°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
66°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
66°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
65°

65°

10 AM
Showers
35%
65°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

1 PM
Few Showers
31%
69°

68°

2 PM
Showers
35%
68°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

69°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
69°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

Interactive Radar

