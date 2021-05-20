9:45PM Thursday: More rain for southwestern areas

Another batch of heavy rain is moving onshore this evening for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. This will continue to move northwest towards the Baton Rouge area. These locations have seen the highest rainfall amounts so far today and will likely see additional moderate to heavy rain overnight meaning the threat of flash flooding will continue. Please be extra careful when driving at night.

Strong winds out of the east will continue through Friday at 15-25 with gusts in the 30s at times. The coastal flooding issues will last through Friday night with the biggest impacts being on the western side of area lakes as well as around the Rigolets area to Hancock county. Expect high water outside the levee system.

We finally see the rain chances come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 by early next week.