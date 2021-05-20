9:45PM Thursday: More rain for southwestern areas

Another batch of heavy rain is moving onshore this evening for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. This will continue to move northwest towards the Baton Rouge area. These locations have seen the highest rainfall amounts so far today and will likely see additional moderate to heavy rain overnight meaning the threat of flash flooding will continue. Please be extra careful when driving at night.

Strong winds out of the east will continue through Friday at 15-25 with gusts in the 30s at times. The coastal flooding issues will last through Friday night with the biggest impacts being on the western side of area lakes as well as around the Rigolets area to Hancock county. Expect high water outside the levee system.

We finally see the rain chances come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 by early next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 75°

Friday

79° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 79° 72°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 84° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
47%
76°

76°

8 AM
Showers
51%
76°

73°

9 AM
Showers
52%
73°

74°

10 AM
Showers
49%
74°

75°

11 AM
Showers
38%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

