9:45PM Thursday: Chilly night ahead!

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the area early Friday as temperatures fall into the mid 30s in the cooler spots. This is the first ever Frost Advisory issued from the National Weather Service in Slidell for this area.

The main story the next couple of days will be temperatures. Overnight lows will be quite chilly tonight and Friday morning. Look for mid to upper 30s on the north shore.

These numbers could drop a bit more if the wind calms down more. Clear skies and dry air will be in place. However it looks like the breeze may hold them up just a bit. We could see a cooler night Friday night with less wind.

On the south shore expect widespread 40s.

Look for another sunny and cool day on Friday with the low 60s before we start to warm near 70 on Saturday.

