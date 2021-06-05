9:45PM Saturday: Quiet for now but more rain likely

Conditions look good for your Saturday night as rain tapers off. We are not going to see too much rain through midnight.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover. More rain chances return later tonight and through the first half of the day Sunday in a similar fashion with waves of rain that could include some heavy downpours.

Sunday looks similar to today with heavy areas of rain in the first half of the day and then less activity later in the day.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday but any issues will likely be very localized. High rain chances continue into early in the week. Temperatures will also stay below normal during the day through that time.

Monday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 88° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 76°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
35%
88°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

