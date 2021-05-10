9:45PM Monday: Spotty downpours possible tonight

Weather

Rain chances are low overall Monday night but some spotty showers and storms could still develop. A cell over northern Lafourche that developed Monday evening was dropping heavy amounts of rain and not moving much. This has created a flood advisory and could lead to street flooding.

Additional cells are possible around the area overnight. Otherwise expect warm and muggy conditions tonight behind the rain from earlier in the day. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible but overall chances should stay low.

The first part of the day on Tuesday should stay dry. By 2-3PM there could be some spotty showers and storms popping up around the area.

Better rain chances look for move in late Tuesday and Tuesday night as another wave of heavy rain moves into the area.

Once again this rain could be locally heavy and produce street flooding.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.

Rain should finally be out of the area by Thursday morning.

