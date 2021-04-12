9:45PM Monday: Nice tonight then changes

A pleasant night is on the way before soggy conditions move back in on Tuesday.

Look for temperatures in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning to the north and low to mid 60s to the south.

Another round of storms will be developing across the area on Tuesday afternoon. This will not be quite as strong as the past two but will still have the chance for gusty winds and heavy rain.

We have a level 1 risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Most likely these storms will be just below severe limits but some stronger wind gusts will still be possible. Locally heavy rain could lead to isolated street flooding issues.

Another round of heavy rain looks to move in on Wednesday. This pattern will continue to produce rain chances pretty much each day through Friday of this week.

While widespread flooding is not expected the ground is saturated from recent rains, so any prolonged period of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding issues. River levels will also continue to be on the high side.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 66°

Thursday

71° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 71° 61°

Friday

67° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 67° 64°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Showers
Showers 43% 75° 60°

Sunday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
67°

69°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
69°

72°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
74°

73°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
71°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
70°

