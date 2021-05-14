9:45PM Friday: Warm but pleasant Saturday

Beautiful conditions around the area again this evening with low humidity and that will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit again by Saturday morning.

Look for lows in the mid to upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south. After that temperatures will warm nicely into the low 80s by later Saturday afternoon.

We will start to see the humidity come back some on Sunday with low to mid 80s. Rain chances will hold off through the weekend though.

It looks like chances will be a bit lower now on Monday and Tuesday so look for isolated showers to develop each day. Right now better rain chances move in by the middle of the week but details on that will need to be worked out.